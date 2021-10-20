CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Right-Wing Parents Sue School District Near Boston For Allegedly Violating White Students’ Civil Rights

By NewsOne Staff
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 6 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A right-wing parents group has sued a school district in suburban Boston alleging white students there are having their civil rights violated because “a policy of segregating students by race” that favors minorities has been adopted.

Parents Defending Education, which describes itself as “a national grassroots organization working to reclaim our schools from activists promoting harmful agendas,” recently filed the federal lawsuit claiming that Wellesley Public Schools “is flouting” a precedent established by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chief among Parents Defending Education grievances is the claim that Wellesley Public Schools teachers are “teaching white students to address their ‘shame, guilt, or sadness,’” the complaint says. The group specifically names Wellesley Public Schools’ racial “affinity group” policy, which the complaint claims “By definition and by design” is “exclusionary” to white students.

The Boston Globe reported that Parents Defending Education first took their complaints public two months after Wellesley Public Schools emailed minority students inviting them to participate in a forum following the racist Atlanta spa shootings that killed mostly Asian Americans.

“This is a safe space for our Asian/Asian-American and Students of Color, *not* for students who identify only as White,” the email said in part.

That apparently ignited the reverse racism fire under Parents Defending Education, leading them to its current lawsuit, one of at least five complaints the group has filed around the country. The Globe noted that one of those complaints targeted Columbus Public Schools in Ohio, where Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black teenager, was killed by police.

Parents Defending Education’s lawsuit reeks of efforts to uphold white supremacy, but it especially stinks because it was filed in an area of the country that can’t shake its reputation for championing racism. Wellesley is a wealthy suburb of Boston located about 17 miles southwest of Massachusetts’ capital city with a population that is fewer than 3% Black, according to Census data.

A growing number of school boards and parents groups have been steadily taking umbrage surrounding the topic of critical race theory, the academic movement that has sparked countless other contentious encounters at school board and committee meetings across the country for months. It is vehemently opposed by right-wing conservative groups not unlike Parents Defending Education.

Just last month, Dr. Kenann McKenzie, an adjunct professor and Director of the Aspire Institute at Boston University’s Wheelock College who earned her PhD from Columbia University — an Ivy League school — and also happens to be the only Black member of the school committee in another Boston suburb, had her credentials openly questioned during a school committee meeting.

McKenzie said she felt the entire incident was “racially charged” and that she resented questions about how she got to be a member of the school committee.

“It is an added stress and burden to many people of color to have people stop you at the door and verify only you and no one else in the space,” McKenzie told the Salem News.

Parents Defending Education would likely beg to differ.

1. October 2019

1 of 43

2. November 2019

2 of 43

3. Dec. 20, 2019

3 of 43

4. Dec. 20, 2019

4 of 43

5. Feb. 11, 2020

5 of 43

6. Feb. 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZw4N_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 6 of 43

7. Feb. 27, 2020

7 of 43

9. Feb. 29, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT2Nc_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 9 of 43

10. March 2020

10 of 43

11. April 2, 2020

11 of 43

12. April 3, 2020

12 of 43

14. April 26, 2020

14 of 43

15. April 28, 2020

15 of 43

16. May 5, 2020

16 of 43

18. May 7, 2020

18 of 43

20. May 8, 2020

20 of 43

21. May 9, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9jVd_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 21 of 43

22. May 10, 2020

22 of 43

23. May 11, 2020

23 of 43

24. May 12, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnCIX_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Twitter 24 of 43

25. May 13, 2020

25 of 43

26. May 14, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUdyA_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 26 of 43

27. May 18, 2020

27 of 43

28. May 18, 2020

28 of 43

29. May 20, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGccj_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 29 of 43

30. May 20, 2020

30 of 43

31. May 21, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JswM_0cXeQDBf00

Source:WJAX 31 of 43

32. May 25, 2020

32 of 43

33. June 2020

33 of 43

34. June 17, 2020

Source:WJAX 34 of 43

35. November 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwfpU_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 35 of 43

36. December 2020

36 of 43

37. January 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464Kcu_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 37 of 43

38. February 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGEB0_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 38 of 43

39. Feb. 23, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBksz_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 39 of 43

40. April 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBnYy_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 40 of 43

41. May 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIysh_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 41 of 43

42. September 2021

42 of 43

43. October 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kD3Z9_0cXeQDBf00

Source:Getty 43 of 43

Right-Wing Parents Sue School District Near Boston For Allegedly Violating White Students’ Civil Rights was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 614

Truman Thomas
6d ago

First of all we have a national law against segregation so why is it even being allowed. I'm pretty sure there is an anti segregation bill on a federal level and you're admitting to violating it if that be the case so If theyre sueing over segregation they have every right.

Reply(55)
196
Eric Hofer
6d ago

Older teens and adults, whengiven the chance segregate themselves all the time. Have you ever seen a cafeteria at a college? All the different races separate into groups. Children, on the other hand, generally don't care about people's color. Why teach them to do that?

Reply(50)
122
Bend & Snap
6d ago

So if you are against segregation you are right wing? Historically, Dems are the ones for segregation. For shits and giggles, look up the voting record of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Majority of Republicans passed the bill. Dems were against it.

Reply(2)
91
Related
NBC News

Parents say Black students were beaten and spit on by white classmates

A group of parents is suing a Minnesota school system alleging that their Black children faced racist bullying and discrimination from students and staff, including racist slurs and physical attacks. One teacher allegedly cut off a student’s dreadlock and threw it in the trash, the parents say. Kali Proctor, Katelyn...
DULUTH, MN
WRAL

Fact check: Did the AG tell the FBI to 'go after' parents who speak out at school board meetings?

Mainly due to mask mandates, once sleepy school board discussions of budgets and facility management have become noisy events that draw hundreds of angry parents. From Washington state to Georgia, strong feelings about COVID-19 policies have driven most of the debate, but in some places, disagreements over schools’ policies on race, history and equality have been just as vehement.
EDUCATION
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Massachusetts State
The Charleston Press

Group of White students and at least one teacher used racial slurs, the N-word and physically attacked Black students while at school, lawsuit

While almost every single person in United States is combating racism in every type and form nowadays, unfortunately, there are some people that are still ‘poisoned’ with racism and everything that comes with it. What makes things much more difficult when it comes to fighting racism, is the fact that...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Columbia University#Wheelock College#Twitter#The U S Supreme Court#The Boston Globe#Asian Americans#Asian American#Columbus Public Schools#Defending Education
Bossip

Black Students Suspended For Planning A Protest After White Students Waved A Confederate Flag, Allegedly Used Racial Slurs

Unfortunately, in some parts of the south racism still exists and a group of black students suffered the consequences for it. African-American students in Rome, Georgia were suspended from their high school for planning a protest after another group of students came to school waving a Confederate flag. CBS 46 Atlanta reported that the demonstration was to take place at Coosa High School, where a group of white students were filmed waving the Confederate flag and allegedly spewing racial slurs. Students say the incident took place during a homecoming spirit day earlier this month but did not result in any disciplinary action. In lieu of this situation, the students decided to take matters into their own hands.
SOCIETY
Kansas Reflector

Kansas students stand up to hate, bigotry in push to replace Klan leader’s name

TOPEKA — Kevinh Nguyen thinks of the Seaman public school district as a “gentrified apartment complex.” The son of immigrants from Vietnam and senior at the high school just north of Topeka is among students who want to rename the district, following the revelation that its namesake was a Ku Klux Klan leader in the […] The post Kansas students stand up to hate, bigotry in push to replace Klan leader’s name appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kezi.com

Parents sue Minnesota charter school alleging racist behavior

The parents of several Black and biracial students are suing the operator of a Minnesota charter school on behalf of their children, alleging that the school failed to prevent "racist, unfair, hurtful and at times dangerous interactions" at the hands of both students and staff. The students -- all minors...
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

National school boards group apologizes for requesting probe of threats against local officials

WASHINGTON — The National School Boards Association is walking back its letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal help for school board members who have been harassed and threatened over masking requirements and discussions of race in public schools. The shift came after Republican members of Congress led by Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley raised strong objections […] The post National school boards group apologizes for requesting probe of threats against local officials appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EDUCATION
News Talk 1490

The Dads On Duty Group Helps Quell Violence At Louisiana High School

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Tensions have flared among students attending Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, this week. Twenty-three arrests were made in just 24 hours after students from the school were caught engaging in several violent altercations on campus. According to Yahoo News, Southwood’s campus security and officials say they tried everything to help tame the sudden uptick of violent confrontations, but to no avail. Now a group of local fathers has stepped in to help amid the controversy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Talk 1490

White Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty To Civil Rights Violations After Embarking On Church Burning Spree

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. What is it about the existence of churches that tends to set disgruntled white men off on a burning spree?. A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to civil rights violations for setting fire to four separate churches in June 2019. All of the arsons were committed within a day of each other with the exception of the first one, which took place a week prior to the rest.
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst School District in Each State

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success — including academic success. […]
EDUCATION
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy