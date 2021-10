Gov. Mark Gordon: “Government should be limited with as few regulations as possible”. Wyoming has always been about small government and limited regulations. These are core values to me. I remember well my father working to protect Wyoming’s Right to Work laws. Our family eagerly supported Malcolm Wallop’s successful Senate bid in 1976. He was unshakeable in his conservatism and fought constantly against government overreach. In fact, one of the most memorable political ads of all time was Malcolm taking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to task for ridiculous regulations. It featured a puzzled cowboy preparing to head out on the range, and having to strap a portable toilet to a pack horse because of OSHA’s overregulation. It was a great ad that highlighted wrongheaded regulations crafted in DC that lack awareness of what makes sense on the ground.

WYOMING STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO