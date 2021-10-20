CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Oct. 20 - Savannah, Dr. Hoskins-Brown among Clean Water Heroes announced in 2021 Clean 13 Report

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
savannahbusinessjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 20, 2021 - Georgia’s leading water protection coalition released its Clean 13 report for 2021. The report highlights individuals, businesses, industries, non-profit organizations and governmental agencies whose extraordinary efforts have led to cleaner rivers, stronger communities and a more sustainable future for Georgians. “With extreme weather events raging...

www.savannahbusinessjournal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Management#Water Conservation#Water Resources#Georgians

