Letter: More to come

Dr. F. Michael Westhafer’s retort to my response to his initial letter to the editor was both needlessly politicized and filled with false assumptions about me and what I wrote. Everything I did write about: rising COVID cases in heavily vaccinated areas; the precipitous decrease in vaccine protection after a few months; that natural immunity seems to offer superior protection; and the absence of long-term safety data is supported by data and research that has been published in a variety of sources in various countries, including in the well-respected medical journal “The Lancet.” Even scientists at Pfizer (embarrassingly) have concurred. There have also been spikes in COVID cases this year — despite the vaccines — compared to the same period last year, when the vaccines did not exist. Despite this, Westhafer illogically demonizes the unvaccinated as a threat to the vaccinated.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO