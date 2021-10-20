Letter: More to come

I am a local pulmonary physician for 45 years. I have worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci in 1982 while doing AIDS clinical research. I strongly recommend the Covid vaccine to adults and will probably endorse its use for children, pending CDC approval. I am, however, concerned that the data on...
In his letter to Governor Brown, Representative Smith asks for vaccine mandates to be reversed. To bolster this request, he uses several quotes from numerous studies. I appreciate efforts to research facts and to cite the sources of those facts. However, when a line is quoted out of context to support an opinion held by the writer, while the entire report which comes to a different conclusion is ignored, I find that effort disingenuous.
I just have to thank Father Bernie and St Timothy’s for a very well run COVID testing and vaccination program. I express my appreciation, not as a member of his congregation, but as a recipient of the program’s services and a member of this community. Father Bernie identified a serious...
A House Democratic proposal to reform Social Security is being reintroduced in Congress. The new version of the bill, called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, has changes aimed at drawing support from President Joe Biden and from Republicans. The reintroduction follows the Social Security Administration's latest estimates that the...
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
To the editor -- My name is Kent Copeland. I am a local dentist in the Lower Valley. I am writing this letter to encourage the voters of this county to re-elect Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde this November. I have known LaDon Linde for 14 years, and he has...
Conservatives fearful of President Joe Biden and liberal Democrats piling on waves of regulations and spending are pushing back with a new effort to rein Uncle Sam in before it’s too late and the dream of limited government goes poof.
Usually around this time of the year, I begin getting questions about who would be the best choice for Kannapolis City Council. I hope our citizens will NOT vote based on a yard sign. I hope our citizens will NOT vote based on simple interactions with any candidate. I really hope you do your research and vote on what’s BEST for our community as a whole.
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) was passed on March 11, 2021. It sent relief monies to state and local governments. Here in Adair County the money received will come in two different payments. A variety of regulations for how that money can be spent are included in the ARP. It...
In response to a letter to the editor by Steven Cole: People on both sides of the abortion issue want to see the need for abortions become obsolete. Both sides agree on that, we just disagree on the way to achieve that. When women are given access to low-cost birth...
As many of you are aware — and, as all of you need to be aware — November is election month, and Nov. 2 we need you all to get out and vote! For Freeborn County, there’s only one thing on the ballot this year:. School District Question 1: Renewal...
Regarding “‘Really good people leave’: Low wages, hard work drive out caregivers for disabled” (Sept. 27): Like Maria Fields in this article, I too cannot find reliable caregivers. I’m 21 and have a rare genetic disorder that mimics autism and cerebral palsy, and I am non-speaking. I attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis and use an iPad and letter board to communicate with those around me. My success depends on caregivers to help me eat, dress, move and communicate, as well as meet my social, emotional and recreational goals. And to live my best life, the level of support I require rivals that of the late physicist Stephen Hawking.
Dr. F. Michael Westhafer’s retort to my response to his initial letter to the editor was both needlessly politicized and filled with false assumptions about me and what I wrote. Everything I did write about: rising COVID cases in heavily vaccinated areas; the precipitous decrease in vaccine protection after a few months; that natural immunity seems to offer superior protection; and the absence of long-term safety data is supported by data and research that has been published in a variety of sources in various countries, including in the well-respected medical journal “The Lancet.” Even scientists at Pfizer (embarrassingly) have concurred. There have also been spikes in COVID cases this year — despite the vaccines — compared to the same period last year, when the vaccines did not exist. Despite this, Westhafer illogically demonizes the unvaccinated as a threat to the vaccinated.
I’ve been watching with interest the current outrage over the Church Street reduction. I have seen the signs pop up, letters written and conversations happening. But I do have to ask, where were these people last year, the year before? Where were they when the bike brigade was spawned, nurtured, and cemented in place? Where were they when the UW took over the city council?
