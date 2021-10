DENVER (CBS4) – A piece of the “bomb cyclone” that recently slammed the West Coast will cross Colorado on Tuesday bringing needed moisture and also very gusty winds. The moisture will initially be limited to the Western Slope early on Tuesday before spreading east across the mountains by early afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the northwest and southwest mountains in Colorado through midnight Tuesday night. The advisory includes the mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs, Rabbit Ears Pass, Telluride, Lake City, and Wolf Creek Pass for at least 4 to 8 inches of snow. Some areas will get at least...

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO