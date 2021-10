LEWISTOWN - The Fergus County community has been mourning the loss of 17-year-old Dylan Morris who passed away in tragic car accident last Sunday night. Dylan was an athlete in Lewistown who could be seen leading his team out onto the football field or taking down his opponent on the wrestling mat. Above all else, Dylan was the heart and soul of the Golden Eagles. He was one of the football team captains and was even selected as homecoming king by his classmates.

3 DAYS AGO