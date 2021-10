For 30 years, Deb Roti was a special education teacher at a public school in Cary, Illinois, and saw firsthand how Illinois prioritizes administration over education. “It is my firm belief that we have too many administrators making huge salaries that will require larger and larger pension payouts,” Roti said. “The numbers reported on the largest pensions upset everyone, including teachers and rank-and-file police and firefighters.”

