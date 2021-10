(The Center Square) – As the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission builds toward unveiling legislative maps, the governor is encouraging public participation. Gov. Larry Hogan, in a news release, said he is encouraging the public to get involved in order to maintain free and fair elections in the state. The redistricting commission is made up of Republicans, Democrats, and people not affiliated with either party and no members are elected officials nor are candidates for office.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO