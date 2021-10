The University of Central Florida has about 1,144 employees with an annual compensation of $100,000 or more as of October 2021, according to the most recent data available. In total, the university has 7,687 employees on its compensation list, including instructors, academic executives and more. The list includes varying schedules of pay, contracts and other differences between departments and positions. Student employees with the school are not included due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act restrictions.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO