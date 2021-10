The Biden administration has allowed both of the United States’ borders to reopen by Nov. 8 for those who have been fully vaccinated, with exemptions for specific cases. On Oct. 12, it was announced that the land borders will be reopening after almost 20 months of being closed due to the pandemic. Those who wish to cross the border on land are going to be required to have all shots of their chosen vaccine.

