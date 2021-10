With the close of this year’s third special legislative session late Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott has succeeded in pushing most of his agenda through the House and Senate. Redistricting was the main event during the most recent session, and new maps aimed at preserving Republican power have been sent to the governor’s desk. The maps face a number of legal challenges. Other items approved by lawmakers ranged from a measure to protect dogs from harmful restraints to a bill prohibiting the participation of transgender student athletes on teams that don’t align with their sex assigned at birth.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO