Crape Myrtle Bark Scale

Whether you’re greeting the day or bidding it goodnight, your walls are probably the first and last things you see, which is why you need to jazz them up in the best bedroom paint colors. Though a pop of fuchsia or warm terracotta might sound like fun, visually stimulating hues may not be the best choice for your snooze space. Instead stick to soothing shades like tranquil blues and greens or cool grays and neutral creams to help you quickly achieve zen. Don’t know where to begin? There are a few general rules designers tend to follow when tackling these slumber-y havens. So we rounded up their advice—and even sourced a few swatches from their recent projects—to inspire your own sleep sanctuary.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 27 DAYS AGO