Harlan, IA

Harlan Girl’s Cross Country Team Qualifies for State Cross Country Meet

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Winterset) Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman and senior Kia Bieker finished second and third place respectively to lead the Cyclones to a third-place finish at the State Cross Country qualifying meet at Winterset on Wednesday. The top three teams qualify for the state meet, and the top 15 individuals.

Sonderman toured the course in a time of 19:19, and Bieker ran a time of 19:36. Ellie Gross finished 17th place, Taylor Bieker, 19th, and Jenna Gessert rounded out the team score of 70-points with a 29th place finish.

