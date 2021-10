I normally don't suggest staying at a cabin in the woods in October, but there is something about his cabin that you will "fall" in love with. Known as the Prairie Hollow Hideaway, this six guest cabin is perfect for a weekend away during fall with so much foilage to take in. The cabin is located in Southern Missouri in a town called Eminence and has the perfect foilage setting.

