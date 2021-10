Much of the funding needed for a $515 million plan aimed at drastically reducing homelessness in Austin has been lined up, leaders behind the strategy announced Oct. 21. The plan, stemming from the Summit to Address Unsheltered Homelessness in Austin held in March and April, centers on the goal of housing more than 3,000 people experiencing homelessness by spring 2024. Community leaders have said they also believe the Summit Plan can end homelessness in Austin long term both by boosting the local housing stock and funding services for the unhoused and those just entering homelessness.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO