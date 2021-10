Elijah Moore’s production isn’t nearly as high as the hype that surrounded him entering the season. The rookie has tallied just eight receptions on 20 targets for 66 yards in four games this season after missing Week 4 with a concussion. He was targeted just twice in the Jets’ Week 5 loss to the Falcons – a season-low for Moore. Those numbers are a bit concerning for a player pegged as a weapon in this offense, but Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson want to change that as the Jets come out of their Week 6 bye.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO