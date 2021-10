Trendyol, the largest e-commerce platform in Turkey, has been a loyal user of public database company Couchbase Inc. for several years. Originally, using a legacy database, the platform decided to migrate to accommodate an efficient recommendation domain that would recommend various products to shoppers, with the help of Couchbase. Tackling this migration was no easy task, with the website containing a huge cache of data in their relational database.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 HOURS AGO