CONWAY, S.C. – Despite having an open week this week, the Coastal Carolina football team moved up to No. 14 in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll but dropped one spot to No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, it was announced on Sunday. The national ranking in both polls marks the 19th-straight week in which the Chants have been ranked in both the media and coaches top 25 polls.

CONWAY, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO