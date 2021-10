Cattle groups must come together in order to get policy passed at the federal level that will address the low prices cattle producers are getting versus what packers are getting. That’s according to Justin Tupper, South Dakota cattle producer and Vice President of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association. He says its critical that Senators Grassley and Fischer put their bills together in order to get something passed benefitting producers.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO