DENVER (CBS4) – A program to offer free sessions with a mental health professional to kids is coming online as Colorado deals with a crisis of children experiencing anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. On Wednesday, IMatterColorado.org launched and is offering services to all kids in Colorado who could use help. “There was need before and COVID just exacerbated the need,” said Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Democrat from Commerce City, who led the legislation establishing the program. “What I’m hoping is with this platform, with the opportunity for parents to be involved with kids in this process, that maybe it will...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO