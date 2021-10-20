CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Rec Center Almost Opened Again

By Karin Hill
epcan.com
 8 days ago

My local recreation center almost opened again. A month ago, the center opened for indoor walking with strict rules. One week later, during a heated board meeting, mostly about masks versus no masks, the rec center supervisor said he was shutting it down for the foreseeable future. Since then...

harveycountynow.com

Ghosts and ghoulies: Children attend rec center Halloween class

NEWTON—Spooky bananas, witch fingers, scary cupcakes and Halloween-colored, candy-sprinkled Rice Krispies treats were some of the sugary delicacies youth used to make their frightening edible bouquets on Monday afternoon. This activity was part of The Ghostly Gala, a class for school-aged kids from 6 to 12 years old, at the...
NEWTON, KS
chathamstartribune.com

Old police station to be community center again

DANVILLE, Va. — Before 1994, Danville had a community center on Green Street. It was converted into a police station as a precinct. Now, with an opening in December 2021, the space will be converted back into a community center. The name will be PEACE. Before the opening, the Danville...
DANVILLE, VA
Black Hills Pioneer

Community mural unveiled at Spearfish Rec Center

SPEARFISH — A mural showcasing the community spirit of Spearfish by artist and Black Hills State University psychology major Taylor Lage was unveiled Wednesday at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center. As part of a scholarship started and funded by retired BHSU professor Dr. Jim Hess, Lage launched her “You...
SPEARFISH, SD
#Basketball#Senior Center#Rec Center Almost Opened#Covid
thesuntimesnews.com

Kids Activities Available At Saline Rec Center

Parents have one more chance to sign their toddlers up for pee wee soccer for the year. The Saline Rec Center will accept applications to sign up three year olds to their Parent & Tot Soccer program until October 25. The $35 program will allow kids to participate in young soccer every Monday at 5:15 p.m., from October 25 to November 15.
SALINE, MI
El Campo Leader-News

Weight room at EC High almost ready for opening

El Campo ISD is preparing to open its $2.2 million high school weight room after months of delays. The Ricebirds will soon use their new weight room after the February freeze, and COVID-19 delayed the project initially set for an August completion. Although the delays were signifigant, ECISD and Polasek...
EL CAMPO, TX
The Mountaineer

Rec Center to close for week of annual maintenance

The Waynesville Recreation Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 1 - Saturday, Nov. 6 for annual cleaning and maintenance work. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, and the pool will reopen at 7 a.m. For more information, call the Waynesville Recreation Center at 828-456-2030 or email...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
osidenews.com

Anicira Veterinary Center Opens in Encinitas

Encinitas CA— Anicira Veterinary Center has opened an new location in Encinitas at r, 285 N El Camino Real Suite 205. Anicira is a veterinary clinic that offers affordable dentistry, and oral surgery, spay/neuter procedures, general surgeries, and vaccinations. They work to end the suffering of animals and unnecessary euthanasia by making veterinary care easily accessible and affordable. Anicira’s aim is to keep pets united with the people who love them and genuinely believe that pets are important members of any family.
ENCINITAS, CA
Daily Progress

“Reflections” exhibit opens at Arts Center

Several dozen art lovers turned out last Thursday for the opening of “Reflections,” the latest exhibition at The Arts Center in Orange. The show features the work of Carlos Moore, an art teacher in Spotsylvania County. Moore’s oil stick paintings feature large, brightly colored faces expressing alarm, pain, and isolation. His mixed-media works include “To My Friends,” a large block of white text on a crumpled black background, and “Prophecy Unfulfilled,” a black and white collage. During his remarks to the audience, the artist said he grew up in Cleveland in a violent home. As a young man, he worked in a psychiatric ward and was assigned to help patients who had attempted suicide. He later worked as a firefighter and EMT and then became an art teacher. After initially working with emotionally disturbed children, he joined the faculty at Chancellor High School. He said his experiences have shaped his artistic themes and his dramatic style, as seen in “From My Mirror,” an oil stick painting showing a large, tense face with brightly colored lines radiating from it. In comments before his talk, Moore noted that “To My Friends” is his rendering of the language of patients he met on the psych ward. Arts Center Education and Public Programs Manager Adrienne Desrosiers, a former art student of Carlos Moore, spearheaded his exhibition, which will run through Nov. 20.
ORANGE, VA
Sedona.Biz

A Brush With Covid In Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona AZ News –As I walked into the West Sedona Post Office, I was confronted by this sickly-looking woman.  She was wearing a shabby grey coat too heavy for the day’s weather. She was older, holding a soiled green scarf to her face. She looked like the old Russian woman, they use [...] The post A Brush With Covid In Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Cedar Falls Rec Center launches new online registration site

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center has launched its new registration website at bit.ly/CFRecRegister. New and existing members can use the website to register for classes, programming, youth sports, aquatics, and more. For more information, call (319) 273-8636.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Freshly stocked: One22 expands food pantry to Rec Center

In addition to pool lanes and basketball hoops, the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center now provides eggs, beans and cinnamon spice oatmeal. Thanks to a partnership with One22 Resource Center, which took over the Jackson Cupboard last year, the Rec Center has opened a satellite pantry in its front lobby. The food is free and accessible, and One22 hopes it will point families to its other relief services such as rent assistance and youth scholarships.
TETON COUNTY, WY
13abc.com

Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Lucas Co. Rec Center

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Holiday Light Show is coming to the Rec Center to brighten up the holiday season. The drive-thru only show features dozens of dazzling displays that last approximately 20-25 minutes. The show begins on November 19 on select dates and runs through the end...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
thesunpapers.com

Indoor and outdoor pickleball is back at the Moorestown Rec Center

Pickleball has become extremely popular because it is fun and easily learned by a wide range of ages and fitness levels. It is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played with hard paddles and a whiffle-type ball. It is a lower-impact sport and improves balance and agility (and burns calories.)
TENNIS
Herald-Dispatch

Marshall Rec Center to host Halloween event Oct. 27

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Recreation Center will host a Halloween-themed event called “Haunted Rec” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Recreation Center, 402 Thundering Herd Drive on the Huntington campus. This event will provide a safe place for children in the community to come and trick-or-treat...
HUNTINGTON, WV
westbendnews.net

PC Opportunity Center Open House

The Paulding County Opportunity Center (PCOC), and the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (WBESC), will be hosting an Open House on Tuesday, October 26th from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Both entities are now located in what is commonly referred to as the Parc Lane Training Center building at 900 Fairground Drive.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

Have You Seen a Gonstead Chiropractor?

There are roughly 15 different chiropractic techniques currently being practiced in the U.S. These techniques can vary widely, which I believe can either be a great thing or a not-so-great thing. Let me explain why. A few years ago, I was talking with my aunt, who is a nurse practitioner,...
HUDSON, OH

