October’s Celebrity Book Club Picks

WRITERS IN CONVERSATION | FILM | DANCE | LECTURES | CONCERTS | WORKSHOPS | Q&A. Tuesday, Oct. 26 -Tuesday, Nov. 30, various dates and times. The Jewish Public Library (JPL) has announced the return of its annual Jewish Book Month(JBM), from October 26 to November 30. Far from being only about books, this entertaining and thought-provoking series of eleven multilingual, eclectic events brings together some of today’s top literary minds in interviews and inspiring lectures, along with film, workshops, concerts, and Russian dance & culture. Insightful Q&A sessions follow most presentations. These one-time livestreamed events take place in various cities around the world, with the option of attending the Russian performance in person. Highlights include this year’s keynote speakers David Grossman, Colum McCann, Steven Pinker, and Valérie Zenatti. Certain events are available in French. Jewish Book Month is celebrated every November. Honouring works that contain Jewish content first started at the Boston Public Library in 1925; JPL sponsored the first comprehensive book exhibit in the Montreal Jewish community in 1944.
