Buffalo Mayoral Candidate India Walton Accepts Apology From State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs For David Duke Comparison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton says she accepts an apology from the state Democratic Party chairman.

Jay Jacobs came under fire for remarks some called offensive and insensitive.

Jacobs was asked about refusing to endorse Walton, who calls herself a Democratic Socialist.

During an interview, Jacobs used a comparison to former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke to explain his decision.

“Initially, I was disappointed, but also, I’ve not always said the right thing at the right time, so I extend a lot of grace to Mr. Jacobs,” Walton said. “I think that had he had an opportunity to know who I am and what kind of person I am, he wouldn’t have made that type of parallel.”

Jacobs says his comments were wrong and said he should have used a different example.