U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack offers support to striking Deere workers

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Philip R. Bartlett, Inspector in Charge of the New York Office of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (“USPIS”), Thomas Fattorusso, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (“IRS-CI”), and John Condon, Special Agent in Charge of the Tampa Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), announced today the unsealing of Indictments charging NICHOLAS RUSSELL JAMES GILLIE, a/k/a “James William Carter,” NEOPHYTOS GEORGIOU, a/k/a “Nick,” a/k/a “PT,” a/k/a “The Boss,” URS MEISTERHANS, SCOTT STEVEN NEILSON, LIAM JAMES SMOUT, a/k/a “Pringle,” DANIEL NIELSEN, BRENDA LAVERTY, ANDREW GEORGIOU, a/k/a “Andy,” THOMAS ANDREW KENNY, a/k/a “Irish,” and JAKE MARDELL with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and aggravated identity theft, in connection with a scheme to impersonate prominent investment firms and individuals to defraud victim investors in countries around the world. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO