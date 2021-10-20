CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack offers support to striking Deere workers

By Reuters
 6 days ago
ANKENY, Iowa (Reuters) – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited striking union members outside a Deere & Co farm equipment plant in Iowa on Wednesday, telling workers he supports them and the country needs them. Deere employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) are joining thousands of other...

