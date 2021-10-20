Delivery Pizza Dough

Available online and at Heinen's, these vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free treats prove decadence doesn't have to be detrimental. Healthy and indulgent aren’t words that are usually used together but Whoa Dough takes feel-good decadent dessert to a whole other level. With six different flavors to choose from — such as chocolate chip, brownie batter, peanut butter chocolate chip and sugar cookie — each vegan raw cookie dough bar ($2.49) is made gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free and with non-GMO ingredients. Customers can order bars wholesale on their website, on Amazon or find them at Heinen’s and select local grocers. Founder Todd Goldstein launched the concept last November in an effort to deliver cookie dough bars that can be baked or eaten right out of the box. “It’s really difficult to find different types of cookies and cookie dough products that are safe for all different people with allergens,” says Goldstein. “We thought it would be fun to make a bar that anyone can eat on-the-go. I’m happy to share what we’ve created with the world.” whoadough.com.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO