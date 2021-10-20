CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery Pizza Dough

By Eric Fernandez
thefreshloaf.com
 6 days ago

Thanks for any help you can provide. Super hot oven and stone? If you mean it's not soggy and soft. +1 for the hot stone. The dough cooks from the bottom and I find that my baking steel needs to be at least 500 degrees to get a reliably crisp crust....

www.thefreshloaf.com

thefreshloaf.com

Pesto Sourdough Pizza.

Does one need a pizza oven to make pizza at home? I don’t think so although I’d love to have one 😉 I’ve been trying to fine tune my processes for making the dough and finally baking the pizza. I’m still using the recipe from the TFL community bake but I’ll post it below for those interested along with my small alterations.
FOOD & DRINKS
