CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Mexico's richest man to rebuild collapsed subway line

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MULBo_0cXe0e0500

Mexico’s richest man reached an agreement with Mexico City authorities Wednesday to rebuild or reinforce an elevated subway line that collapsed in May, killing 26 people.

Telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim said his Grupo Carso’s construction subsidiary would pay the cost of rebuilding the span that collapsed, and reinforcing other parts of the elevated line to meet higher standards in a city plagued with severe earthquakes.

Grupo Carso said in a statement to the country’s stock market that the outlay did not constitute any admission of responsibility for the collapse, and would not “materially affect” the company’s business.

On Monday, Mexico City prosecutors announced criminal charges against 10 “individuals and companies” for construction and design defects they say caused the collapse. The Carso statement said the company had reached different conclusions about the cause of the collapse, but did not want to drag the matter out.

In the past, some companies involved in building the line more than a decade ago have claimed that subsequent repair work put too much weight on the elevated section.

In the case of the companies involved, prosecutors have said the goal of the criminal charges is aimed at making them pay for or repair damages both to the subway and the victims.

Carso said it was willing to do both.

The charges are for negligent or involuntary homicide, damages and causing injuries. Local media reported those charged include former city officials. No arrest warrants were issued for those involved and they have been told to appear before a judge at the initial hearing in the case, scheduled for Oct. 25.

Prosecutors say expert studies found the collapse was caused by construction defects like poor welds and missing connection studs. Bad design also allegedly played a role.

The prosecutors’ report, presented last week, was similar to, but a bit broader than, the conclusions presented by the private Norwegian certification firm DNV in September.

Both reports cited poorly welded, badly located and completely missing studs that were intended to join steel support beams to a concrete layer supporting the track bed.

But prosecutors also cited bad welds in the steel beams underlying the concrete track bed that either failed to adhere or split. Steel struts intended to stiffen the metal beams were too short or not properly attached, and the elevated line was not designed with enough of a safety margin.

The defects distorted the train line’s framework, leading to “fatigue cracks” that reduced the structure’s ability to bear weight.

The $1.3 billion Line 12 of Mexico City’s metro system was built between 2010 and 2012 when current Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard was the capital’s mayor. Ebrard is seen as one of the likely contenders to succeed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The project was plagued by cost overruns and alleged design flaws, corruption and conflicts of interest.

The city was forced to close the line in 2014, just 17 months after it was inaugurated, so tracks could be replaced or repaired. The section that collapsed has remained closed since May.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Mexico is home to millions of illegal American cars. A new amnesty has set off a nationwide debate.

MEXICO CITY — Some call it a crisis at the border. Not the undocumented migrants flowing north. The illegal Fords and Chevrolets moving south. Since the 1990s, Mexico has been flooded with as many as 18 million vehicles illegally imported from the United States. Known colloquially as “autos chocolates” — chocolate cars — they make up more than a third of all the automobiles in the country.
CARS
Reuters

Grupo Carso agrees to repair Mexico City's collapsed metro line

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso said on Wednesday it had signed a formal agreement with Mexico City authorities to rebuild a stretch of metro rail that collapsed in May, killing 26 people. Earlier this month, Mexico City officials said they were opening criminal...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Person
Carlos Slim
newschain

Criminal charges brought over deadly subway collapse in Mexico City

Mexico City prosecutors have said they will bring criminal charges over construction and design defects that caused an elevated subway line to collapse in May, killing 26 people. Ernestina Godoy, the city attorney general, said studies found that construction defects like poor welds and missing connection studs caused the collapse....
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Mexico City prosecutor to press homicide, other criminal charges for metro collapse

Mexico City's attorney general said Thursday she will press charges of homicide, personal injury and property damage against people and companies linked to the collapse of a section of a metro line in the capital that left 26 dead in May.  "This attorney general's office has the elements to press charges against a series of companies and persons who were in charge of ensuring that the causes of the collapse did not arise," said prosecutor Ernestina Godoy in her final report on the accident that also left about 80 people injured. 
TRAFFIC
East Bay Times

Mexico danger map: Latest warnings from U.S. State Department

Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Earthquake#Corruption#Grupo Carso#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
New York Post

Migrant caravan of 2,000 in Mexico continues march to the US

A migrant caravan of about 2,000 people continues its trek clashing with police in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula over the weekend — making their way to the southern border, carrying signs with President Biden’s name. ​The migrants, mainly from Honduras and El Salvador with small children in tow,​...
IMMIGRATION
Idaho8.com

The world’s tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey

A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimeters (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world’s tallest living woman by Guinness World Records. Rumeysa Gelgi’s phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, Guinness World Records said in a statement.
CHINA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Biden administration is secretly flying hundreds of underage migrants from Texas to New York for resettlement

Hundreds of underage migrants are being secretly flown from Texas to New York for resettlement by the Biden administration, an investigation has learned. The programme is an effort by the White House to resettle migrants across the state, according to the New York Post, and comes amid the on-going border crisis that has overwhelmed immigration officials this summer.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

432K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy