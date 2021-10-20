CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Stanley Nelson: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 1848, Seargent S. Prentiss – a Maine native, who practiced law in Natchez and Vicksburg before relocating to New Orleans – was challenged to a duel by the grandson of Henry Clay, the revered orator and statesman from Kentucky. Clay served three terms as U.S. Speaker of the House...

Stanley Nelson: 'Journey by water & horseback'

Travel by river or on horseback in frontier America was always challenging, but one of the most hazardous modes was on a flatboat. Oftentimes strangers would journey together to share the workload and for companionship. The leaders of the Ouachita River Expedition of 1804-05 were no strangers to frontier challenges....
Stanley Nelson: 'Would he live to see Natchez?'

Seargent S. Prentiss, the famous lawyer and orator of the 19th century who hailed from Maine, was dying in 1850. He was only 47, but chronic cholera had taken its toll. He had grown to fame in Mississippi as a politician and A-listed attorney. He made and lost a fortune in Vicksburg before relocating to New Orleans to reach a larger clientele base and earn enough money to pay his debts and care for his family.
Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
NBA YoungBoy Remains in Jail After Granted Bond

Though the state of Louisiana, where he was being held on drug and weapon charges, has granted his release under strict conditions, the 'Outside Today' rapper's bond is placed on hold as he still faces charges in California. AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has not walked...
Monument to Black soldiers erected in Tennessee town that refused to take down Confederate statue

Hundreds of people showed up for the unveiling of a new statue honouring Black soldiers of the American civil war, installed across the street from a Confederate monument in a Tennessee town.Titled as “March to Freedom,” the new bronze statue unveiled on Saturday at Franklin’s public square tells the story of the 1860 war, the horrors of slavery, and honours the Black people who participated in the struggle to end it.The statue shows a soldier standing with one foot on a decaying tree stump, symbolic of the end of the “tree of sorrow” which was used to tie up Black...
Bless Your Heart

In the few months after the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Louisiana — some of the darkest days of the pandemic comprised of closed doors, stay-at-home orders and rising angst — health care workers battled the novel coronavirus under a bevy of unknowns. Jeray Jarreau, a lawyer from Larose, saw the toll the virus was taking on her friends in the medical field.
Is Maryland A Southern State? Not According To Most Marylanders

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Is Maryland more northern or southern? The answer to that question depends on whom you ask, but most Marylanders say it’s northern. That’s according to the results of a new Goucher College poll, which shows 65% of residents consider Maryland a northern state, more than double the 27% who view it as a southern state. While the responses seem fairly cut-and-dried, the state’s history is a little bit more complicated. Maryland actually sits below the Mason-Dixon Line, which divided free states in the north from their slave-owning counterparts in the south during the Civil War era. For decades, the state’s song was James Ryder Randall’s “Maryland, My Maryland,” which called Abraham Lincoln a “tyrant.” In May, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a bill scrapping the tune. But ultimately, the consensus among residents from all walks of life — regardless of age, gender, race, and political stance — is that Maryland is a northern state. Among other things, the Goucher College poll found most residents support marijuana legalization and they view Gov. Hogan in a favorable light.
The (Baton Rouge) Advocate: Free flow of information necessary

The federal Freedom of Information Act, which dates to 1966, is intended to give the public information about the Byzantine goings-on inside the United States government. It is used by journalists and citizens alike to request documents that might shed light on the government all of us are paying for — the way it grants permits to industry, pays for services after a natural disaster, prosecutes its citizens.
Understaffed state psychiatric units leave patients in limbo

Many patients dealing with mental health crises are having to wait several days in an ER until a bed becomes available at one of Georgia’s five state psychiatric hospitals, as public facilities nationwide feel the pinch of the pandemic. “We’re in crisis mode,’’ said Dr. John Sy, an emergency medicine physician in Savannah. “Two weeks […] The post Understaffed state psychiatric units leave patients in limbo appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts

The political organization led by prominent Democrat Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. The Fair Fight Political Action Committee on Wednesday told The Associated Press it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed […]
Stanley Nelson: ‘He had the heart of a child’

In December 1848, an epidemic of cholera plagued New Orleans where Seargent S. Prentiss had recently moved. Prentiss, too, had fallen victim to the scourge, at one point coming very close to death. In letters home to his family in Maine, Prentiss wrote of the gloom of the people and...
