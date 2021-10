GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. But for those who staff the Blackburn Center, it’s every month. As Kimberly Fox told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti, “We help those who have experienced any kind of dating or relationship domestic violence.” According to Fox, Westmoreland County has more than its share of people physically hurting those who trust and love them. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “Intimate partner violence happens in all segments of our culture and society no matter how you wanna look at it,” Fox said. According to state police, Bryan Wallace broke into an apartment in Salem Township earlier this month and sexually...

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO