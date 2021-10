PROCTOR — The Mountain Iron-Buhl cross country team took to the race course one final time ahead of the section meet, racing Tuesday at the Proctor Lions Invite. In the Class A girls race, sisters Liz and Kate Nelson took home top honors as they finished in the top two spots. Liz finished in first with a time of 20:15.2 with Kate not far behind at 20:17.5. The MI-B sophomores posted the two fasted times amongst all runners in the three-class meet.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO