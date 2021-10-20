CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New analysis: Americans across the country suffered from high ozone pollution levels of this summer

By Taylor Bacon
edf.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to checking the temperature and the chance of rain before leaving home, many people have been forced to add a new indicator to their daily weather check – air quality. Ground-level ozone pollution – more commonly known as smog – reached dangerous levels across the U.S. this...

blogs.edf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Toxic 'forever chemicals' being leaked from nearly 42,000 sources like treatment plants and landfills could be polluting drinking water across the US, survey finds

Scientists have found nearly 42,000 potential sources of toxic 'forever chemicals' in the surface and drinking water in communities across the U.S., mostly from landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. Researchers with the Environmental Working Group (EWG), an anti-pollution activist organization, scanned public data in the EPA's Enforcement and Compliance History...
ENVIRONMENT
Wired

Ground-Level Ozone Is a Creeping Threat to Biodiversity

This story originally appeared on Yale Environment 360 and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Sequoia National Park’s famous groves of stout, 300-foot-tall trees sit high on the western side of the Sierra Nevada, above California’s San Joaquin Valley. They are threatened as never before: Wildfires have burned much of the forest, and now, for the first time, insects are killing sequoias.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Hawaii State
uci.edu

Professor Saewung Kim wins grant from NOAA to research ozone pollution

Someone just won a big apple: Associate Professor Saewung Kim of the UCI Department of Earth System Science recently won a $427,137 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to study the ozone pollution in the air surrounding the New York Metropolitan Area (NYMA). In his winning proposal, Kim outlined how the framework to gauge the fluctuating severity of ozone pollution in NYMA hasn’t changed since the mid-1990s. To haul the monitoring system into the 21st century, Kim and his lab will deploy, as part of NOAA’s Atmospheric Emissions and Reactions Observed from Megacities to Marine Areas (AEROMMA) campaign, testing apparatuses at two NYMA sites that can retrieve instantaneous ozone pollution measurements. “Despite the significant improvements in national air quality, most of the metropolitan areas in the U.S., including New York City and those in Southern California, often suffer from ozone pollution,” said Kim. “My team, including co-Principal Investigator Professor Alex Guenther of ESS, will study the roles of personal consumer products and volatiles from trees in ozone pollution. These sources have become more important as we have better controls for the traditional pollution sources such as cars on the street”
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Gas Analysis Technology Significantly Reduces Pollution From Industry

It's no secret that global industrial processes are responsible for much of the pollution that is released to the atmosphere, particularly carbon-based emissions. Governments around the world have imposed strict regulations to curb the amount of harmful emissions and reduce the impact on the environment - the 2016 Paris Agreement is the most high-profile example of this.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution#Americans#Edf
edf.org

Measuring water use in California’s Delta is a “fool’s errand.” OpenET will change that.

As the hub of California’s water system, the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is one of the most hydrologically complex and hotly contested areas in the state, if not the world. That’s according to Brett Baker, a sixth-generation pear farmer and attorney for the Central Delta Water Agency, who also studied biology and fish in the Delta at UC Davis. The agency is one of three in the Delta that provided funding to OpenET, a new online water data platform that lets farmers and water managers easily track how much water crops use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kelo.com

Native Americans suffer from higher COVID-19 rates in Minneosta

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — One Minnesota group of people are disproportionately suffering from the coronavirus. State health officials say Native Americans have contracted COVID-19 at two to three times the rate of white Minnesotans over the past month. There are large pockets of unvaccinated people in the 18 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Storm Will Hit The United States This Week

70 million Americans are in the path of a dangerous storm that's headed toward the United States. According to CNN, "The threat zone stretches from the southern Appalachians to New York City, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds will be the main threat, with some isolated threats of large hail or tornadoes. Flash flooding is another concern. From Massachusetts to New Jersey, flash flood watches will be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon."
theeastcountygazette.com

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake in California Leaves Big Cracks on Earth Surface

In July 2019, the USGS reported that 7.1 magnitude earthquakes happen in California and leave big cracks on earth. However, they seldom cause casualties and rarely cause significant damage. The same was true for the California quake. Apart from creating a fissure, the quake also shook the bridge and cars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LiveScience

Analysis of ancient teeth questions theory that Native Americans originated from Japan

Native Americans may not have originated in Japan as previous archaeological evidence has suggested, according to a new study of ancient teeth. For years, archaeologists had predicted that the first people to live in North America descended directly from a group called the Jomon, who occupied ancient Japan about 15,000 years ago, the same time people arrived in North America around 15,000 years ago via the Bering Land Bridge, a strip of land that previously connected Russia to North America before sea levels rose above it. This theory is based on archaeological similarities in stone tools, especially projectile weapons, found in Native American and Jomon settlements.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Emits The Most Carbon Dioxide In The World

Carbon dioxide is an acidic colorless gas. Because it is soluble in water, it can be found in a number of liquids which include oil and natural gas. It is also a greenhouse gas found in the Earth’s atmosphere. Its concentration has increased over time because of, primarily, the burning of fossil fuels. The research […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy