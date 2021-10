The 18th-ranked Middlebury men's cross country team finished third in a field of 26 teams at the Connecticut College Invitational. Third-ranked Williams won the meet with a score of 37, followed by #4 MIT (43) and the Panthers (114). Prior to the start of the race, Middlebury honored seniors Liam Hoagland, Quinlan McGaugh, Jack Rudnick and Noah Whiting. The Panthers are back in action on October 31 when they travel to Trinity for the NESCAC Championship.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 10 DAYS AGO