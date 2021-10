Welcome to Sober October! I apologize for being late with Sober October. I had more than a few website problems that have kept me busy. Get Ready for Sober October, a time to go without alcohol for 31 days and focus on personal connections and wellness goals. With this in mind, it’s time to select the products you would want to have on hand at home in both the beer and spirit categories. The beer category is easier to find because there are a few beers out there that have little to zero alcohol. Skip the cocktails and go for the mocktails– which are cocktails done with mixes that give you the rich mouth-feel of a cocktail, but are alcohol-free!

