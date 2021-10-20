CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Government Preparing to Intervene Directly in Cyber Attacks

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 6 days ago

See below for an interesting situation that is developing down-under. I know this would not fly here in the United States. It is one thing for the federal government to offer assistance. It is quite another thing to "take over" a cyber-attack response. "Sydney based Financial Review is reporting...

