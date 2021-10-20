Aruba and Pensando hit the ‘Goldilocks spot’ of providing distributed services without impacting application performance

InfluxData Inc. announced some useful updates today that should help developers to build applications powered by the InfluxDB database more easily. The open-source InfluxDB is a time-series database that’s optimized for information processed chronologically, hence the name. Certain kinds of data need to be arranged in the exact order created. For example, the heat readings from an industrial sensor should be chronological so users can see exactly how the temperature level oscillates within a piece of equipment over time.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 HOURS AGO