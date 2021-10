The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will signal support one way or the other for a new ballpark for the Oakland A’s at the waterfront Howard Terminal site this Tuesday. Major League Baseball will likely see the action or inaction by supervisors Tuesday as evidence of the region’s willingness to accommodate the A’s, who are seeking to move from their current Coliseum site in East Oakland and have said they are willing to move out of the city if the Howard Terminal proposal doesn’t go through.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO