STRAIGHT ARROW: My last bowhunt of 2021 (probably)

If I were to get all existential on you I’d say that I’ve re-found my original “Why??” – at an antique mall in Sellwood called “Stars”, inside a primitive wicker-basket backpack. It didn’t even have a top on it – you strap it to your back and feel the handmade structure, the random obsoleteness on your ribs as you try to convince yourself that you need this mode of transport for $65, for that charcuterie picnic you’ve been fantasizing about for years. It’s not an easy decision and you leave wishing you had got it. Thus is the thrill of the hunt that I’ve pursued for 35 years now and what drove me to become a stylist. Only the market is different from when I started – it’s better curated, with professional pickers and dealers doing a pretty darn great job of sorting through the literal garbage to bring us all the good stuff. And while I’m adjusting OK back to city life, thrifting has been my therapy when I’m feeling overwhelmed, which is far more frequent than I’d like. Maybe it’s an addiction to the serotonin burst I get from the thrill of the thrifting kill, or maybe it’s feeling at home with a hobby, a smell, a repetitive action I’ve had since I was a wee bairn (I’m also back into comfort-watching Outlander and reading Scottish romance novels when I feel untethered, so there’s that). But I’m being super super choosy – focusing on what is a steal or something we really need. Here’s what I’ve scored so far.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO