The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. The team will have a total of 54 players to choose from as they take on the Washington Football Team. They only made one roster move on Saturday, but they made a number of roster moves earlier in the week when they sent RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to injured reserve. They have two new players, RB Derrick Gore and OT Prince Tega Wanogho, as a result of those moves.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO