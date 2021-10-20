CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Trailer Offers Game Scene Comparison

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a ton of video game movie adaptations out there. Unfortunately, few and far between are these adaptations considered to be good. It’s hard to capture the enjoyment of these games and adapt them into a different medium. As a result, most films are loosely based on the source material...

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingbolt.com

Resident Evil 4 VR – Opening Village Battle Revealed in Extensive Gameplay Trailer

Armature Studios’ Resident Evil 4 VR, a port of Capcom’s 2005 classic, is out today for the Oculus Quest 2. In the midst of reviews going live, some new gameplay footage has been released which showcases the opening minutes of gameplay. This includes the iconic battle in the village and the Chainsaw Man aka Dr. Salvador. Check it out below courtesy of IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
State Hornet

Resident Evil, video game movies and Sora in Smash: THE USUAL SPOT

Come hang out at “The Usual Spot,” the newest addition to The State Hornet podcast network, for gaming news, discussion, critical analysis and just general geek talk. Hosted by A&E staffer Zach Cimaglio, episodes can range in topics from upcoming releases, gaming-related internet content or movies and possibly even guest stars to keep things nice and fresh.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Mobile Game Full Version Download

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Mobile Game Full Version Download. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is a horror video game that was developed and published by Capcom. It allows you to experience horror from the first-person perspective. Ethan, the player’s character, has been summoned via a mysterious email from his wife. The game is not about blockbuster pandering. It delivers intimate horror with a tightly focused scope and all of the trappings that you would expect from a survival game. Other Survival Games are also available.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Roberts
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Card Game Coming in 2022

Resident Evil is getting a card game. Gen X Games, a Spanish tabletop game publisher, has announced plans to release a new card game based on the Resident Evil video game franchise. Per Dicebreaker, who recently ran a feature on the game, the new game will be released to retail in first quarter 2022. Resident Evil: The Card Game is a new kind of co-op game. Instead of players controlling different characters to complete a single objective, the card game puts up to four players in control of either Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield. Players will try to move their chosen character through the dangerous Spencer Mansion, killing zombies and trying to find a way out of the structure alive. Per Dicebreaker, the game was inspired by passing a video game controller between friends, giving each person a chance to control the character.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Games with Gold: Resident Evil Code Veronica X and Hover are now free

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership holders can now add two more games to their console libraries thanks to Microsoft's latest Games with Gold wave. The second injection of bonus titles for the month of October include Hover and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X. Backward compatibility support...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Raccoon City#Resident Evil#The Resident#Film Adaptation
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Resident Evil WTRC Shows Off Game Recreations and Touts Faithful Adaptation

We’re just a few weeks away now from the release of the latest Resident Evil motion picture, Welcome to Raccoon City. With shockingly faithful recreations of locations and vehicles, I’ve been extremely excited to see more of this film in action. and thankfully director Johannes Roberts has released a new teaser showcasing direct comparisons between his film and the games, excitedly touting that the film is “a very faithful adaption of the games”. Check it out:
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Resident Evil 4 in VR almost feels like a whole new game

The first Oculus Quest 2-exclusive major holiday game is here and it's a throwback: Resident Evil 4 has been ported over to Facebook's standalone VR headset, with graphics boosts that need the newer Quest 2 hardware to run. This isn't the first horror game in VR, or even the first zombie game. It's an extremely common genre, with Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Arizona Sunshine and Lies Beneath already available to jump-scare you while in a headset. But Resident Evil 4 feels like the most momentous and it's a pretty surprisingly great adaptation based on my initial time with it. The VR-based interface makes it feel, in fact, like it was a game made for VR from the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Starfield, Bethesda’s Next Game, Looks Like a Sci-Fi Epic

Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming Sci-Fi game received a new trailer this week detailing the world that the game takes place in. The trailer gave us a first glimpse at the world of Starfield and the “Settled Systems” where it seems like the majority of the game will take place. The Settled Systems look to be an expansive universe of worlds, stories, NPCs, and environments on a scale that we haven’t seen before in a Bethesda game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
digitalspy.com

New Resident Evil movie reveals Easter eggs from the game series

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is coming to cinemas soon, and the movie's director has revealed some Easter eggs to look out for. Adapted from the iconic horror video game series, the film version will bring the games to life with all of the key characters back for the ride.
MOVIES
cogconnected.com

Resident Evil 4 VR: Facebook Removed Scenes That Sexualised Ashley

Resident Evil 4 VR Players Can No Longer Look Up Ashley’s Skirt. Resident Evil 4 VR will be launched on October 21st as an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive, and will be giving the franchise’s fans a whole new perspective into the game. Unfortunately, reports have surfaced that this new VR version has had some content that was removed.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Resident Evil” New Film vs. Game Featurette

Sony Pictures has released the first featurette for the horror reboot “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” based on the popular video game series. The film’s writer-director Johannes Roberts promises fans an adaptation that remains faithful to its source material, so much so the clip offers side-by-side comparisons between the scenes from the film and the game to show how the character and set designs match.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Board Game Reveals Official Trailer and New Gameplay

Steamforged Games and Capcom are completing their Resident Evil trilogy of games with the game that started it all, and now they've given fans a new look at what's in store for players in the full trailer for Resident Evil: The Board Game, which you can watch in the video above. The game hits Kickstarter on October 26th, and as you can see in the video, the game will feature all of the elements that made the original game such a classic survival horror experience. You'll make your way through the mansion door by door, and you'll have to backtrack and solve puzzles to find keep moving forward. All the while you'll be encountering zombies, zombie dogs, and more, and you'll need to decide which enemies are deserving of all that coveted ammo.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy