CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Sheri A. (Kowalski) Potonic

moriconifuneralhome.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTONIC, SHERI A., 50, Hastings, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Born February 2, 1971, in Spangler, the daughter of Bernard Kowalski and Beverly Link. Preceded in death by father. Survived by mother and stepfather, Beverly and Richard Lechene of Hastings; husband of 26...

www.moriconifuneralhome.com

Comments / 0

Related
humaneanimalrescue.org

Dexter (& Maggie!)

Location: HAR East, Dog Pre-adopt Room 3, Real Life Room 10 (NR) East Campus. Meet Dexter! He's a sweet older man who came in with his sister Maggie. Maggie and Dexter are bonded, so they will need to go home together. Dexter is not a fan of medical handling, will need to see the doggie dentist after adoption, and is considered obese. Come meet Maggie and Dexter today! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.
PETS
San Mateo Daily Journal

My They(roes)

Each year the American Library Association tracks books that someone somewhere tries to get banned, and compiles a list of the 10 most challenged titles. This year, the most banned book is George, published by Scholastic. Among the complaints against this middle-grade novel is that it “conflicts with a religious viewpoint,” and doesn’t “reflect the values of our community.” It is the story of a 10 year-old named George, who dreams of playing the lead role in the school play, “Charlotte’s Web.” There’s one problem with that dream … Charlotte is a girl. And, it turns out, so is George. But George is afraid to tell anyone her secret. Spoiler Alert: George tells, plays Charlotte to great acclaim, and no religions or community values are harmed.
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy