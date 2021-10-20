Sheri A. (Kowalski) Potonic

Location: HAR East, Dog Pre-adopt Room 3, Real Life Room 10 (NR) East Campus. Meet Dexter! He's a sweet older man who came in with his sister Maggie. Maggie and Dexter are bonded, so they will need to go home together. Dexter is not a fan of medical handling, will need to see the doggie dentist after adoption, and is considered obese. Come meet Maggie and Dexter today! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO