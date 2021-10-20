CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Sean Clifford is Practicing, But James Franklin Isn't Naming a Starter

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 6 days ago

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford practiced Wednesday, but coach James Franklin was not ready to name a starter for Saturday's game against Illinois.

"I don’t know at this stage, but we’ll see where he’s at by Saturday," Franklin told reporters in State College after practice. "Hopefully, obviously, we’ll have an idea before that. But it was good to see him be able to get some reps today in practice, and all three of them were able to."

Franklin said that Clifford, Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux each took one-third of the quarterback reps as the team continues to determine who will start against the Illini. Clifford, a third-year starter, left the game at Iowa on Oct. 9 with an undisclosed injury but has practiced this week.

During the 20-minute media window of Wednesday's practice, Clifford took snaps, made handoffs and threw passes alongside Roberson and Veilleux.

Media clips showed all three quarterbacks wearing knee braces, a common occurrence at practice.

Earlier this week, Franklin said that Clifford was "getting treatment" for the injury he sustained in Penn State's 23-20 loss to Iowa. Franklin added that Clifford is "doing everything he possibly can to put him in the best possible position to get back as soon as possible, whenever that may be.

"Fluid is a good word to describe kind of where we're at right now," Franklin said Wednesday.

If Clifford is unable to play, Penn State continues to make contingency plans with Roberson and Veilleux. Roberson, who replaced Clifford at Iowa, and Veilleux have been splitting reps at practice, though Franklin never specified whether those primarily were first-team reps. Franklin always has been reluctant to tip injury or personnel information for opponents during game weeks.

The coach did say, however, that Veilleux, a true freshman, had made up ground on Roberson, a redshirt sophomore who earned the No. 2 spot during preseason camp. Before the season, Franklin said that Roberson took 90 percent of the second-team reps during training camp, and Veilleux had taken 90 percent of the third-team reps.

"Everybody clearly understands where they're at and where they stand," Franklin said in August.

That since has changed.

"The guy that's been in the program for a long time and the guy that's getting the most reps should be able to widen that gap," Franklin said this week. "Right now, it's somewhat close."

If Clifford can't play, Penn State will have to tailor a gameplan to a first-time starter, whether it's Roberson or Veilleux. Franklin said that certain aspects of the offense will change but the overall approach won't.

"With Sean, there's a lot of things we can do," Franklin said. "I wouldn't necessarily say that our offense will change stylistically, but you want to say, 'OK, Ta'Quon, what do you feel really good about?' ... That will be a conversation that we'll need to have."

Penn State hosts Illinois at noon Saturday on ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlJXB_0cXdjylq00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Coach Makes Sense For USC Job

It’s been a little over a month since the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his head coaching duties. The search for a new coach is still ongoing, but Paul Finebaum believes the program should target one particular candidate. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum made an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Reading Eagle

Penn State’s Sean Clifford offers no excuses for his performance

STATE COLLEGE — Sean Clifford refused to use his health as an excuse for the way he played in Penn State’s stunning 20-18 loss to Illinois in nine overtimes Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Clifford’s status for Saturday was in question after he left the Nittany Lions’ 23-20 defeat at Iowa...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

James Franklin Called Ohio Stadium The Wrong Name Today

As if the Penn State vs. Ohio State rivalry needed any more fuel, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin has inadvertently disrespected the Buckeye faithful. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Franklin misspoke and and called his team’s next opponent “Illinois” on two occasions, per Allie Berube of ABC. He also accidentally referred to Ohio Stadium (aka The Shoe) as The Big House.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nittanysportsnow.com

CBS Sports Names James Franklin As Candidate For Open LSU Job

It’s like clock work, when a major college job opens up and a national media outlet lists James Franklin as a candidate. The news broke this morning that Ed Orgeron is out at LSU following this season so one of the top jobs in college football is now vacant. Franklin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
York Dispatch Online

James Franklin doesn't have as much leverage at Penn State as he thinks

If I were Penn State president Eric Barron, I would have a very short, simple and one-sided conversation with Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin at some point this week, and it would go something like this ... "James, we love a lot of what you have done for...
NFL
AllPennState

Sean Clifford Thrives With Mike Yurcich on the Sideline

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford wields the Big Ten's second-highest passer rating (171.68) through four weeks, a remarkable illustration of his 2021 turnaround. Clifford has flourished in coordinator Mike Yurcich's offense, which includes one impactful gameday change. Yurcich is Clifford's first coordinator to coach from the sideline, which the quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#State College#Penn State#Fluid
AllPennState

Can Penn State Contend Without a Threatening Run Game?

Penn State began the season with a set of running backs coach James Franklin considered to be among the nation's best and an offensive line that he thought would be dominant. Four weeks into the season, the Lions rank 13th in the Big Ten in rushing offense, rushing yards per game and yards per carry. They have topped 100 yards rushing just once in four games. At halftime of their 38-17 win over Villanova, the Lions had generated 18 yards rushing on 17 carries and finished with 80.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllPennState

Penn State's Recruiting Class Holds Firm at No. 1

Penn State began its third consecutive month with the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, according to SI All-American, and could pick up more commitments in October. James Franklin's 2022 recruiting class holds the top spot once again on SI All-American's top-25 list. Penn State has been No. 1 since a July surge that generated commitments from 12 players.
PENN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPennState

How Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson Became Penn State's Top Touchdown Duo

Todd Blackledge and Jahan Dotson, two Penn State legends, sat for an interview last week. As they chatted, Blackledge told Dotson about a record he was approaching. Dotson and quarterback Sean Clifford needed two touchdown passes to break the Penn State record for a quarterback-receiver duo held by Blackledge and Kenny Jackson. "Get the job done," Blackledge told Dotson.
NFL
AllPennState

'We're Here to Stay'

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State coach James Franklin hasn't been sleeping well on Sunday mornings this season. He gets up at 4:30 a.m., spends another restless hour in bed replaying the last game and brooding over the next before relenting to get up. Franklin and his daughters usually go...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AllPennState

For Penn State, an Inexplicable, Withering Two-Game Meltdown

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State coach James Franklin stood in the Beaver Stadium tunnel Saturday, staring distantly, summoning the will to explain a nine-overtime loss to Illinois. He has confronted these moments before, trying to explain a worse loss after a bad loss, but this time felt different. "Obviously...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
195
Followers
259
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy