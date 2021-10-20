CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. trucking industry disruptions to last as long as pandemic persists - Buttigieg

By Kanishka Singh Reuters
Union Leader
 7 days ago

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday he expects disruptions in the trucking industry to last as long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. “There are going to be disruptions and shocks to the system as long as the pandemic continues,” he said in an interview...

