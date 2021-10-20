Netflix On Strike!

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
Wondering what to watch over the weekend? Here's a list of newly released movies streaming online and in theaters. From horror to intense drama, we have got everything to suit your taste. The Manor. Directed by Axelle Carolyn, "The Manor" is a horror thriller streaming on Amazon Prime. The movie...
Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 10 list on Friday, Oct. 22 ends a pretty same-y week over at Netflix on a similarly same-y note, with three hit shows -- You, Squid Game, and Maid -- continuing to hold on to the first 3 spots. Night Teeth, the Megan Fox-starring vampire movie, is the only real shake-up, moving up to the No. 4 spot today.
Other than assorted Trappist monks and a few backwoods survivalists, every American has skin in the game with the looming, and potentially huge, Hollywood strike. We watch more than ever, the beast of TV and movie production demanding to be fed ever more “content” to be scattershot across endless cable channels and multiplying streaming outlets.
Some of the most beloved Netflix original movies and series over the years have been based on books, including “Bridgerton,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and the “To All The Boys” franchise. Now, the streaming giant is teaming up with Starbucks and fan-favorite authors on what might be the most fitting addition to everyone’s go-to leisure time activity. Enter: Netflix Book Club.
“Squid Game,” a brutal Netflix survival drama about desperate adults competing in deadly children’s games for a chance to escape severe debt, hit a little too close to home for Lee Chang-keun. The show has captivated global audiences since its September debut on its way to becoming Netflix’s biggest hit ever. It has struck raw […]
Currently, you can watch nearly all of the classic animated films from Studio Ghibli on HBO Max, with the streaming service being one of the first to give fans the opportunity to take in some of the most legendary movies in the medium, but it seems as if the latest work of Ghibli is set to land on Netflix with Earwig And The Witch. First releasing in 2020, the new movie not only changed things up by focusing on a bevy of supernatural characters that dabble in witchcraft, but also by using computer-generated animation for the first time.
There is a very real possibility that Hollywood unions, IATSE, will go on strike. This would halt almost all film and television production across the entire United States. This is a historic move, and frankly a necessary one. This morning, IATSE president Matthew D. Loeb took to his Twitter account...
Listen to 'Easy on Me,' Adele's 1st new song in 6 years. Adele is officially back. The British singer, 33, released the music video for "Easy on Me," her first new song in six years, as the clock struck midnight in the U.K., meaning the U.S. didn't have to stay up late to enjoy the tune.
Negotiations are expected to run through the weekend in the hopes of avoiding a strike by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) which will potentially commence at 12:01 am on Monday. IATSE is a labor organization that represents 60,000 members and covers a majority of the craft-driven and...
Netflix, in the last 24 hours, struck a more sympathetic tone in the ongoing backlash over comments in Dave Chappelle's comedy special criticized as transphobic. The softened stance came ahead of a planned employee walkout on Wednesday. The company values "our trans colleagues and allies" and understands the "deep hurt...
Warning: This article contains some spoilers for Marianne. France-based, Netflix original television series Marianne pulls all the stops on what good horror should be. With well-paced jump scares, intriguing narrative and a high creep-factor, Marianne was a new addition I was delighted to add to my top ten Halloween season movies list.
Netflix kicks off the holidays in earnest in November, with over a dozen festive movies, specials and shows, a list of which is organized below alphabetically by date.
For a deeper dive on the 42(!) original films the streamer plans to release in the final months of this year, see Deadline’s trailer-laden story here.
Netflix is preparing a week of public screenings of its original movies in select French cinemas in December, Variety has confirmed. The streaming giant is currently working with exhibitors to secure venues around the country.
News of the initiative, which leaked in the French press and was confirmed to Variety by a Netflix spokesperson, has sparked an uproar across the country’s film industry, particularly among independent distributors who have been struggling during the pandemic.
The planned screenings also come at a pivotal time for the French biz, whose sacrosanct windowing schedule is being revised — an ongoing process that’s been hotly debated...
Once while visiting with a friend, we somehow stumbled onto the topic of unions. This friend, knowing my ongoing chase of work in film or animation, was never shy about volunteering his opinions on the industry. In this case, he felt that, while unions were vital to some professions, they didn't have anything to offer the arts. “It’s not that type of work,” he said, or words to that effect. It’s hardly the first time someone’s doubted the efficacy of unions for art and entertainment. Besides arguments that they aren’t beneficial or necessary, there are the old cliches about artists and their poor business sense and temperament. Disney animator Ward Kimball, a lifelong liberal, once remarked that “artists are notoriously poor union members; an artist has his own ego that he’s more important as an individual than as a member of a group.”
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal, Eli Goree, Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Jake Gyllenhaal has another Netflix movie ready. (He's already starred in Okja and Velvet Buzzsaw.) In The Guilty, Gyllenhaal plays an emergency operator who hears an abduction over the phone while covering the 9-1-1 line one night. The victim doesn't provide him with enough information to find her so he has to piece together clues to track her down. The film is an American remake of Gustav Möller's killer 2018 debut thriller of the same name.
