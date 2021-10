Mike Small considers himself a golf coach first and a player second, but he proved again how good a player he can be in qualifying for another major championship last week. The University of Illinois men's coach was free to compete after his Illini concluded the 2021 portion of their season with a strong runner-up finish in the Isleworth Invitational in Florida, an event that saw Illini sophomore Piercen Hunt win the individual title. Only No. 3-ranked Arizona State could beat the improving Illini at Isleworth.

GOLF ・ 9 HOURS AGO