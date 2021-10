Even though it had been nearly 45 years since she'd last heard from her older brother, Carolyn Sanders said the hardest part of his absence came during the past five months. In June, Sanders was notified that Cook County sheriff's investigators needed DNA samples from her family as part of a missing person case. After hanging up with detectives, she wondered if her long-absent brother, Wayne Alexander, was a victim of John Wayne Gacy, one of the nation's most infamous serial killers.

