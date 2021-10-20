Check your Onions

If there's one produce item we're always sure to keep in our pantries, it's onions, that super versatile allium that brings flavor to almost every dish we make. Whether layered into the base of a soup or stew, sautéed into a tomato sauce along with its trusty cousin garlic, or pickled and piled atop a sandwich, onions — be they white, yellow, or red — are truly an indispensable ingredient for any home cook. It should come as no surprise, then, that the vegetable consistently tops the list of most-sold produce items in the United States, surpassed only by fellow staples potatoes and tomatoes (via USDA).
