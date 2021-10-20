CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Check your Onions

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUTBREAK UPDATE: Fresh whole onions causing large Salmonella outbreak in 37 states. Throw away any...

Comments / 0

947wls.com

CDC says toss your onions NOW to avoid Salmonella

There’s a Salmonella outbreak in 37 states right now. The source: ONIONS!. The CDC is warning people that if their red, white or yellow onions came from Mexico, they should toss them now. If you don’t know where they came from, TOSS THEM!!. The CDC posed the following…
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Americans ordered to immediately throw out their onions over 37-state salmonella outbreak

Americans have been told to immediately throw away certain imported onions after they were linked to a contagious salmonella outbreak in the US. At least 652 people have been found infected in salmonella outbreaks across 37 states as of 18 October, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The outbreak has led to 129 hospitalisations so far but the cases are expected to grow.The agencies urged restaurants, retailers, and residents to “not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc that were imported from...
FOOD SAFETY
#Mexico#Onions#Prosource Inc
manisteenews.com

Here's why you might need to throw out your onions

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 652 people in 37 states, including 37 people in Illinois and nine in Michigan, have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to imported onions. At least 129 people have been hospitalized in the outbreak, although the CDC has reported no deaths.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Scary Reason You Should Be Throwing Away Your Onions

If there's one produce item we're always sure to keep in our pantries, it's onions, that super versatile allium that brings flavor to almost every dish we make. Whether layered into the base of a soup or stew, sautéed into a tomato sauce along with its trusty cousin garlic, or pickled and piled atop a sandwich, onions — be they white, yellow, or red — are truly an indispensable ingredient for any home cook. It should come as no surprise, then, that the vegetable consistently tops the list of most-sold produce items in the United States, surpassed only by fellow staples potatoes and tomatoes (via USDA).
HEALTH
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that's been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Walmart issued a recall for The Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEKU

ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID

Inside the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., staff members are struggling to care for patients who are showing up much sicker than they've ever seen. Tiffani Dusang, the emergency room's nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at all the patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital's hallways. "It's hard to watch," she says in her warm Texan twang.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
techstartups.com

Scientists discover a new covid variant that evades both the mRNA and DNA vaccines, could potentially lead to vicious vaccine cycle: Endless ‘variants,’ endless ‘boosters’

What are the odds of Covid 19 mutating without end, becoming endemic, and requiring new vaccines with no end sight? After ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7 billion doses administered worldwide, the unprecedented campaign to get everyone vaccinated has not eradicated the deadly virus. Just like...
SCIENCE
myrgv.com

CBP finds nearly 125 pounds of cocaine in truck at Pharr port

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested a man Thursday they accuse of smuggling nearly 125 pounds of cocaine into the country through the Pharr port of entry. Rodrigo Salazar-Rodriguez, a Mexican citizen born in 1977, made a first appearance in McAllen federal court on Monday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker.
PHARR, TX

