San Leandro Community Group Ask for Help After Vandals Damage Christmas Decorations

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An East Bay community group is asking for financial help after vandals damaged some of the six-foot tall nutcracker figures the group uses to decorate the streets of San Leandro every holiday season.

According to a release issued Wednesday by the San Leandro Downtown Community Benefit District said the decorations were damaged by vandals who over the weekend broke into the organization’s storage space where the nutcrackers, Christmas tree and other items were kept.

At least fifteen fiberglass nutcrackers valued at over $16,000 were damaged beyond repair, the organization said.

“When I walked in and saw the nutcrackers strewn about the floor, my heart just sank,” Executive Director of the Downtown CBD Morgan Mack-Rose said in the release.

The group is raising funds to recover losses from vandal attack to ensure they can continue to support Christmas cheer and community building this

holiday season and beyond with its annual tree lighting and brightly colored nutcrackers placed throughout the downtown San Leandro area.

Organizers said the loss could extend past the holiday season, as the benefit district helps pay for community events throughout the year with the money it raises from businesses sponsoring the nutcrackers.

Parties interested in helping can visit the San Leandro Grinch GoFundMe page to make a donation or make a tax-deductible contribution via

email: grinch@downtownsanleandro.com. All funds will be used to support decorations for this holiday season, as well as the Spring “welcome back” event.