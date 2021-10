On Aug. 17, Bonneville suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to crosstown rival Ogden. To say the Lakers took the loss hard would be an understatement. Head coach Tyler Anderson even went as far to say that the players felt as bitter about the loss as they did their defeat in last season’s 5A championship game. The seniors and team captains met with the rest of the players to say that their performance against Ogden wasn’t going to cut it.

MURRAY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO