6-5-4-1 In the Saturday night opener, a one-turn event for claiming fillies and mares, #6 Sondeoff (7-5) gets favorable outside draw for trainer Keith Brown and looks poised for mild upset. #5 Trueno Fuerte (15-1) looks to be live longshot here for trainer Joseph Stehr and could split chalky exacta. #4 Fight Like Cersei (1-1) has been in good from recently for trainer Ronney Brown and figures prominently here. #1 Tatums Sweetie Pie (8-1) could foil chalk players in several gimmicks here.

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO