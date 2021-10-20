Game Thread: Knicks vs. Celtics- 10/20/21

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (10/20/21) It is the beginning of the NBA season, and right from the jump, we are blessed with a terrific game between two Atlantic Division rivals: the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Boston lost two starters to the Knicks this off-season: Kemba Walker to free agency and Evan Fournier in a sign-and-trade. The Celtics have seen a ton of change in the past few months as they lost Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations, and then head coach Brad Stevens replaced him. Then, Stevens decided to hire Ime Udoka as the new head coach of the Celtics. Meanwhile, the Knicks have a new-look roster after they added Walker and Fournier to try and help their perimeter scoring issue, which ultimately limited their potential last year. Boston and New York each had similarly disappointing 2021 playoff appearances that ended in five games. In terms of the future, the Knicks have the clearer path, in my opinion, though. Boston will be without the services of Al Horford due to a positive COVID diagnosis, while Brown’s status is still up in the air. He should play but might be on a minutes restriction, which helps the Knicks immensely.

