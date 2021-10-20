CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian Senate Asks Government to Ban Forza Nuova Neofascist Party

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's upper house Senate on Wednesday asked the government to dissolve the Forza Nuova neofascist party, which this month took part in violent protests against the introduction of mandatory COVID-19 health passes for workers. Forza Nuova, founded in 1997, is one of the most prominent extreme...

